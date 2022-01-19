Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final online, second-leg

Audio player loading…

Something has got to give tomorrow night in the second leg semi-final of the Carabao Cup when Liverpool travel to North London to play Arsenal. After a 10-man Gunners scraped a 0-0 draw in the first encounter, the stage is set for a thrilling decider at the Emirates Stadium under the lights. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are by following our guide below.

The first leg highlighted the Gunners' new found grit under boss Mikel Arteta, with his side forced to sit deep for the majority of the match following Granit Xhaka’s early red card.

Conversely, the match also served to show how much Jurgen Klopp's side are missing attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with the two out on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both key men will once again be unavailable for the away side for this Covid-19 delayed last-four clash, which will give confidence to a home side looking to set up an all-London final with capital rivals Chelsea.

Here's how to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

How to watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, and has live coverage of 15 games from this season's competition. That includes both Carabao Cup semi-finals. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Liverpool is at 7.45pm GMT with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 7pm GMT. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing every single game from the competition. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Kick-off for today's game Stateside is at 2.45pm EST / 10.45am PST.

How to watch a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. That means you can tune in to just about any match-up you'd care to mention all for just $20 per month and that sounds like a terrific deal to us. You can also subscribe annually for $150 and save $90. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. The game gets under way in Canda at 2.45pm EST / 10.45am PST. You can sign up and get started straight away by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in Australia

You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. Kick-off Down Under is at 6.45am AEDT. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

