Argentina vs USA live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

While a win here today may see Argentina claw back some pride, the Pumas will be be hugely disappointed with their 2019 Rugby World Cup. And the USA have yet to pick up a point in Japan, having lost their first two matches of the group. With both teams desperate to go out on a high, you can watch all the action live and in full no matter where you are in the world by following our Argentina vs USA Rugby World Cup live stream guide below.

Their heavy defeat against England put paid to their qualification hopes, marking the first time Argentina have failed to make it into the quarter-finals in 16 years.

Live stream Argentina vs USA - where and when This Pool C clash takes place today at the 24,000 capacity Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya City. The game kicks off at 1.45pm JST local time - that's a 1.45am AST start for Argentina fans watching from home and a 12.45am ET and 9.45pm PT (Wednesday night) kick-off for folk tuning in from the USA.

Having played for over an hour against England a man down following Tomas Lavanini's dismissal, Argentina unsurprisingly are ringing the changes today. Head coach Mario Ledesma has made nine changes to the staring line-up as he looks to avert what would be a shock defeat against the Eagles.

While they tailed off in the game's closing stages, the USA gave a great account of themselves against France in their last match and will look to build upon that performance.

You can watch all the action from this crucial game from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Argentina vs USA live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to live stream the Eagles game in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 12.45am ET and 9.45pm PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

How to stream Argentina vs USA live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing every match of the tournament free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool C match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 5.15am BST and kick-off at a 5.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Argentina vs USA in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to every match of the tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 2.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Argentina vs USA live in New Zealand

This Pool C game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show every match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per game. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 4.45pm NZST on Wednesday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Argentina vs USA in South Africa

Live coverage of today's match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. Today's match is set to kick off at 6.45am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream USA vs Argentina in Canada