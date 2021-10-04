Apple Watch 7 release date is set for October 15

The Apple Watch 7 release date has been set, and you'll be able to buy the new smartwatch on October 15. That's the same date for many countries around the world, including the US, UK and Australia.

Pre-orders will open for the upcoming smartwatch on Friday, October 8, so you'll be able to ensure your order is made by the end of this week.

Apple revealed the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 on September 14, but it didn't share a release date at the time of its unveiling.

We don't have an official comment from Apple on why its smartwatch took longer to come out than the other devices revealed on September 14.

It's thought that the change in design for the Apple Watch 7 caused the delay in the manufacturing process. We don't expect Apple to confirm why it didn't arrive in September.

