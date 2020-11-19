Apple Watch 6 and SE are already cheaper than ever in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

Just ahead of the highly anticipated Black Friday deals event, Amazon has a rare price cut on the all-new Apple Watch SE. For a limited time, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE on sale for a record-low price of $229.99. That's a $49 discount and one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

The 44mm Apple Watch SE has also been discounted by the retailer to the lowest price we've seen for the next gen smartwatch at $259.99. That's a whole $49 off a smartwatch that was only announced in September.

Plus, the Apple Watch 6 has also had a $50 price cut for both the 40mm and 44mm versions. You can read more about those down below, as well as a big discount on

the Apple Watch 3 that is just $179.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is already down to $229 for those in the US, and this is a remarkably low price for the affordable smartwatch with $50 off after only a month of being on sale. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $259.99 at Amazon

This is the best price for the larger Apple Watch SE we've ever seen with a huge $50 off the smartwatch. You're also getting a Sport Band here, and your color choices are gold, silver or black.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): $429 $379 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE was released in September alongside the Apple Watch 6 with many of the same features but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and added health features of the Series 6, the smartwatch does track activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The Apple Watch SE is already at an enticing price, but with this $50 price cut, it's hard not to pass up this early Amazon Black Friday deal. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch SE deals in your region below.

