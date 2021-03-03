Apple Watch deal: the Apple Watch 5 gets a massive $300 price cut at Amazon

Apple Watch 5 deals are hard to come by as of late, but we've spotted an impressive discount at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 5 with Cellular on sale for $449 (was $749). That's a massive $300 discount and the lowest price we've found for the feature-rich 44mm smartwatch.



If you're interested in other Apple Watch deals, Amazon has the Apple Watch 3 marked down to only $169, the Apple Watch SE on sale for $299, and a $60 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6.

Apple Watch 5 deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 44mm: $749 $449 at Amazon

Save $300 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 with Celluar on sale for a record-low price of $449. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

The Apple Watch 5 is packed with health features and includes an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch comes with an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



The 44mm Apple Watch 6 with Cellular currently retails for $529, $80 more than the Series 5. While the Apple Watch 5 lacks blood oxygen tracking, the smartwatches share most features, so we recommend taking advantage of this epic Apple Watch deal at Amazon today.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates. This deal applies to the White and Black sport band.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $299.24 at Amazon

Save $9.76 - The budget Apple Watch SE is on sale for $299.24 when you apply the $9.76 coupon at checkout. This deal applies to the Black sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $339 at Amazon

Save $60 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $60 price cut at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red aluminum case with a Red sport band.

