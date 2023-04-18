Apple may introduce an iMac made out of a single sheet of glass

An interesting patent has been granted to Apple that suggests a future iMac could receive a game-changing facelift. According to the documentation, the iMac could potentially be made of a single sheet of glass that would extend the user's screen by projecting the display onto a nearby surface, like the wall behind the computer.



The idea is incredibly futuristic, even by Apple’s trend-setting standards, and the idea of having your desktop expanded with a projected display feels like it has been pulled right out of a sci-fi film. Apple Insider dissects the now-granted patent and notes that Apple’s plan seems to use the surfaces around the computer’s display.

“In some arrangements,” says the patent, “the electronic device may be provided with projecting displays that help enhance the area used for providing a user with visual output.” The drawings in the patent show a regular iMac projecting information behind it, but the description also mentions how the device may get in the way of its own projection.

(Image credit: Future)

The future of iMac?