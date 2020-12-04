Apple fined $12m and Black Friday buys: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 41

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Vic Hood, Gaming Editor at TechRadar, and Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 41: Why we're so sleepy, renaming Black Friday, Immortals Fenyx Rising and more

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what should we rename Black Friday to?

We talk about Apple being fined $12 million for misleading consumers, recap the madness that was Black Friday 2020 and give some first impressions on Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Black Friday needs to disappear. You'll have to tune in to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.