Amazon's Philips Hue offers make smart lighting for 2017 very interesting indeed

Philips' smart lighting system Hue has become an increasingly familiar sight in houses across the world, offering a smart lighting solution for the modern home.

Hot on the heels of its popular Echo and Echo Dot arriving in many Christmas stockings, Amazon has offered up a load of Philips Hue kit at bargain-basement prices for the Amazon Boxing Day sale.

For those looking to jump on the bandwagon and add a little smart to their home, the Philips Hue starter kit is on sale for £86.99. This is perfect for those who snapped up a low-cost Alexa-powered Echo or Echo Dot recently.

The kit comes with three 9W B22 Bayonet Cap Bulbs, a Hue Bridge 2.0 and also works with Apple Home Kit Enabled.

It's worth pointing out that the bulbs are not the new 'richer colour' versions but the older ones, but given the key improvement was with the green, we reckon this doesn't especially matter for most homes.

If you're already a fully signed-up Hue user then you've not been forgotten either.

A 200cm lightstrip kit - absolutely perfect behind your television is down to just £34.99 at Amazon. Again this isn't the brand new version, but the price makes it an attractive offer.