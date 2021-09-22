Amazon sale slashes the Fire TV Stick with prices starting at just $21.99

If you're looking to score a price cut on Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick lineup, then you're in luck. Amazon is offering fantastic deals on the streaming device, including the budget Fire TV Stick Lite, the 4K Fire TV Stick, and the powerful Fire TV Cube, with prices starting at just $21.99.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick plugs into any HDMI port and allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. The streaming devices also work with Amazon Alexa, so you can browse shows, launch movies, and adjust the volume using just your voice.



The 2020 4K Fire TV Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution and is on sale today for $34.99 (was $49.99).



The Fire TV Stick Lite is the newest addition to the Amazon Fire TV family, and it's the cheapest device that Amazon has put out yet. Unlike the 4K version, the Fire TV Stick Lite streams content in Full HD and is marked down to just $21.99.



If you're looking for more power and speed, Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $94.99 (was $119.99). The Fire TV Cube features a built-in speaker that can play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and you might not see discounts like this until the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale. If you're looking for bargains, you can also see our roundup of the best Amazon deals that are happening today.

Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

