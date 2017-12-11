Amazon Global Store comes to UAE

Souq.com was acquired by Amazon some time back and slowly but surely the integration between the two continues. Today marks another important step with the launch of ‘Amazon Global Store’, that offers the ability to shop for over one million products from Amazon in the United States for consumers in the UAE.

Categories include apparel, handbags, shoes, watches, kitchen and home goods. The dedicated Amazon Global storefront is available on both SOUQ website and mobile app. Customers can shop in Arabic or English and pay in AED using their local credit cards or cash on delivery (COD). Prices will be inclusive of import fee deposits.

For delivery, SOUQ offers two options for Amazon Global Store: priority (2-5 business days) and expedited (6-10 business days). In addition, customers can speak directly with SOUQ’s customer service team in English or Arabic and can return products for a full refund within 30 days, in most cases.