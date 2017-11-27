The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2017: Get the lowest prices in the US

The best Amazon Cyber Monday 2017 deals in the US are finally here. It's now officially the biggest online shopping day of the year, meaning you can save big when you shop from your work computer or couch.

Amazon has amazing deals going on throughout the day, but many are Lightning Deals or Deals of the Day, which mean they are only available for a limited time. That means you have to act fast before the deals disappear for good, or supply runs out.

Just for today, you are all set to save on some of the year's top tech and toys. Right now, you'll find deals on tablets, 4KTVs, cheap laptops, unlocked smartphones and, as is to be expected, PS4 and Xbox One console bundles. Even the Nintendo Switch is back in stock, though who knows for how long. Scroll down for a list of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, which we'll keep regularly updated.

Bear in mind that because you're seeing deep discounts, it's almost guaranteed that deals won't be here forever. Many deals sell out quickly, and you don't want to see that dreaded "Temporarily out of stock" notice when you try to buy a product that appeals to you.

Everything you want to buy has potential to be discounted heavily today, from 4KTVs to new laptops at their lowest prices of 2017. Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X just launched, but Apple will still need to price match Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Note 8 today, whether it's being sold by Amazon or its Marketplace.

Some of Amazon's cheapest prices are on its own devices, which are increasing in popularity: Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and deals on services like Prime and Kindle Unlimited.

There's a lot of savings to be had during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Here's the list we've compiled so far.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Essential Phone with 4K camera is $399

The Essential Phone just got a huge price cut at Amazon. It's an extra good deal because not only are you paying less for the price of the phone, which is regularly listed at $699, but Essential is throwing in a 4K 36-degree camera add-on. That's savings of $221.98 if you bought the phone and camera separately. Act fast as this deal expires later today.View Deal

Essential Phone 128GB unlocked is $449 (was $699)

If you only want the unlocked phone with 128GB onboard storage, then Amazon also has a deeply discounted price of $449 for the device. You save 36% off, and get one of the most intriguing phones of the year to boot.View Deal

Nintendo Switch is back!

After going out of stock for a few hours this weekend, Nintendo Switch is back at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The price is also down again slightly to $299, which is good news for you. But this also means that Switch is likely to sell back out today, so grab one now if you are able to. View Deal

SNES Classic Mini is in stock, too!

One of the hardest to find gadgets out there, the SNES Classic is available in a number of forms on Amazon right now. The price starts as low as $136.95, so if you have been searching high and low for a SNES Classic Mini, now's the time to act.View Deal

Anker PowerCore portable charger is $31.69

The perfect stocking stuffer or gift to give friends and coworkers, the Anker PowerCore 20100 will charge up just about any device. You know how quickly device batteries can get to empty, so give the gift of peace of mind with this 21% off deal.View Deal

Save $50 on Amazon Tap

Amazon's portable speaker is now $50 off and costs just $79.99. That's a nice chunk of savings on an Alexa-backed speaker that plays music from all your favorite services and can go with you anywhere, whether holiday or beach party, depending on the season.View Deal

MSI gaming laptop is $199 off

MSI is one of the premier names in gaming PCs, so when there's a deal for $199 off one of its gaming laptops, we take notice. This machine, called the MSI GL62M 7REX-1896US, has a 15.6-inch display, quad-core processor and 8GB DRAM. Usually priced at $1,099, right now you pay $899.99.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Echo Dot now $29 (was $49)

Not one to be outdone by Google, Amazon wants you to have one of its mini Alexa speakers in every room of your home. At $20 off its regular retail price, it's never been cheaper.View Deal

Nest Cam Indoor is now $60 off

Now $118 (was $199)

Nest's best-selling indoor camera lets you see exactly what's going on in your home while you're away. It works with Alexa, so there's a smart assistant there to back up your whole system. Get the cam on Amazon for 41% off at $118.View Deal

Save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell

Now $99 (was $179)

Indoor cams are great, but you want to see what's happening outside your home as well, right? Get a security camera right on your doorbell with Ring. You can score a huge 45% off deal through Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday. Plus, you can choose the style that's right for you.View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen is up to $80 off

Nest made its name with its learning thermostats, and the 3rd generation of these smart 'stats is the most intelligent yet. Compatible with Google Home and Alexa, a Nest Learning Thermostat is the perfect addition to any abode. Three models are also heftily discounted today.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 652 is now $249 (was $374.99)

This entry-grade smart vacuum cleaner from iRobot is one of the cheapest we've seen, right now at $249 on Amazon, and it'll likely stay that way through through Cyber Monday. View Deal

Save $50 on GoPro Hero5 Black

Now $349 (was $399)

You don't have to be an adventurer to enjoy GoPro's action cameras. Perfect for family trips or recording your latest outing, the GoPro Hero5 Black takes video in 4K. That means no matter what you film, it will look stunning. View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $120 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $179 for the device – that's 40% off from the list price.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 – 40% off

Now $179 (was $299)

The holidays mean two things: family time ... and travel in order to experience that family time. Make the second part of the holidays a bit easier with this great deal on Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book – 37% off

Now $1,695 (was $2,699)

One of the hottest deals during Black Friday was Microsoft's Surface Book. The notebook-alternative usually sells for $2,699 but for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Microsoft slashed the price by 37% off to a way more affordable $1,695!View Deal

Huawei MateBook X now $799 (was $1,099)

The Huawei Matebook X is one fine Ultrabook, and now you can get the coveted Microsoft Signature Edition at a great $300 discount on Amazon. Not only are you saving some huge bucks, this laptop comes bundled with a USB-C dock included (take notes, Apple) and a year subscription of Office 365 Personal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 is $50 off

Owning a new tablet doesn't mean paying whatever Apple demands, as demonstrated by this Amazon Fire HD 10 deal for Cyber Monday 2017. At just $99, it's cheap and fit for multimedia.View Deal

All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is $69

Your kids always want your tablet, but you should really buy them this one instead if you want want to fork out $329 on a brand. This Cyber Monday deal for $30 off is a fraction of the price. View Deal

Save $150 on Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Unlocked

iPhone X may be one of the hottest phones this holiday season, but at an expensive $1,000 price point, it's not exactly what we'd consider affordable. Cue the Samsung Galaxy S8 - it's every bit as awesome as the iPhone X is, but costs half as much at Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Flex 2 is 40% off

Now $59.95 (was $99.95)

Savings really have started early when it comes to Fitbit as the swim-proof Flex 2 is a huge 40% off right now. This fitness tracker may be thin, but the savings here are massive.

View Deal

Save $20 on a Sony Dual Shock 4 controller

Now $38 (was $59.99)

It's insane a PS4 controller costs as much as a brand new game. Don't stand for it. Instead, stick it to the man by buying into this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal that saves you $20.View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller is $39 (was $50)

If you own an Xbox, then you need an extra wireless controller or three to have on hand for when friends come over. The Xbox gamepad is currently 33% off.

Acer Aspire Gaming Desktop - 16% off

Now $919 (was $1,099)

Building a 4K gaming-capable desktop for less than $1,000 is easier than you might think. But if you're looking for a quick 10-second rig, then pre-built systems are the way to go. The Acer Aspire Gaming Desktop is one of the most affordable gaming PCs we've seen and now Amazon is offering it a none-too-shabby 16% off.

View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Echo Show is 22% off

Now $179 (was $229)

The most spec-driven Amazon Echo speaker is the Echo Show, and it makes for a great gift. It's even better when there's a 22% discount that cuts $50 off its list price.View Deal

Amazon Echo – 20% off

Now $79 (was $99)

The Amazon Echo is already a good value since it just came out, but ahead of Cyber Monday it's already available at a discounted price of $79. It makes for a good gift.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon TV Fire Stick w/ remote

Now $54.98 (Was $89.98) 39% off

Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon TV Fire Stick are a great pairing. They are the entry-level ways to get into their respective ecosystems: an Alexa speaker and Amazon apps on your TV. Why not save on both?View Deal

Samsung 4K Smart TVs are up to $1,500 off

Amazon has a whole host of smart Samsung 4K TVs on sale for Cyber Monday with huge discounts. The 49-inch model is 42% off for a total savings of $502 and a final price of $697.99. The 65-inch model also has a great discount, going from its usual price of $2,199 down to the current price of $1,297.99. View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV with remote and gamepad

You can pay $200 or you can save 15% and pay only $169 on Amazon. Those are the options that you can for owning one of the best TV streaming devices around ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB console is 32% off

You shouldn't pay full price for the Xbox One S ahead of Cyber Monday, and this is proof. You can get $90 off of Microsoft's slim new console, making more room for games. Not just that, you can nab the console on a discount with one of the latest games - Assassin's Creed Origins - added on for free.View Deal

Kindle for Kids Bundle with worry-free extras

Now $69 (was $124.98) 44% off

The best gift for kids is instilling good reading habits. The Kindle Kids Bundle helps by including a new Kindle without sponsored screensavers, a free cover and a two-year worry-free warranty.

View Deal

Amazon Kindle $30 off in early Cyber Monday deal

If you want an e-reader, we suggest the Kindle and if you want the lowest price now through Cyber Monday, we recommend acting on this Amazon Kindle deal now that it's $50.View Deal

Stream your favorite shows on this 43-inch 1080p smart TV

Now $299.99 (was $359.99) 17% off

You can save boatloads on TVs during Cyber Monday sales. But because some of the deals are so hot, and so many people are trying to buy them all at the same time, you might miss out on your dream screen. If that sounds like a nightmare, save yourself the hassle and pick up this awesome 43-inch 1080p Roku TV from TCL.View Deal

Amazon Prime and Cyber Monday

One way to get ahead of the pack on Cyber Monday is to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, or make use of the one you already have: some of the bargains you'll see are exclusive to Prime members, or exclusive to Prime members for a limited time.

As we're not privy to Amazon's exact plans, we can't be any more specific than to say that in general you're going to be at an advantage if you sign up for Amazon Prime before Cyber Monday arrives - the company is always looking to boost its subscriber numbers as high as it can, so expect it to have some incentives in store. You might get extra discounts on existing savings, or even deals that are exclusive to Prime members.

You need to pay $99 a year at the moment for an Amazon Prime subscription (slightly more if you go month-to-month), which gets you a ton of benefits besides putting you at the head of the queue when it comes to Cyber Monday offers: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, cloud storage space for your photos and, of course, a ticket to the Amazon Prime deals day every summer.

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon Lightning Deals are special, time-limited offers that pop up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving you the opportunity to grab a bargain in double-quick time. Stock is usually low and time is almost always short, so if you don't jump in when you've got the chance, you run the risk of losing out completely.

As they're limited by time and stock, you often see some hefty discounts on offer with these Lightning Deals, so they're a great option for the savvy Cyber Monday 2017 shopper. Of course, we don't recommend jumping into anything you're not sure about, but seize the opportunity if you are.

A Lightning Deal is "a promotion in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period of time" according to Amazon, and they can be found on the Today's Deals page . If you're a Prime member then you get access even earlier, too. This is an advantage on items that are sure to sell quickly, like GoPro cameras and game consoles and accessories.

Amazon Cyber Monday deal predictions

With the Cyber Monday date rapidly approaching, we used insights from Cyber Monday 2016 to give you an idea of what products you can expect to be on sale on the last Monday of the month.

Gaming Cyber Monday deals - Amazon is always offering PS4 and Xbox One discounts during the holiday sales period, and you could easily have saved $50 on either console on Cyber Monday. What's more, these console bundles came with games. Expect the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X to be big when the deals come around. Deals on the SNES and NES Classic should also pop up.

Computing Cyber Monday deals - Dell, HP and, of course, Apple have always been the big winners on Amazon Cyber Monday for both laptops and desktops. We found the 12-inch MacBook Retina for just $1,199 ($100 off) and the 14-inch HP 14-an013nr notebook for as low as $199.

Tablet Cyber Monday deals - Amazon discounts on tablets usually favor the Fire HD tablets, and we fully expect the new Amazon Fire HD 8 to be this year's big winner. Last year, the previous-gen model was $59, down from $89. Don't be surprised if we get a similar deal on Cyber Monday.

Phone Cyber Monday deals - It's hard to find the new iPhone on sale, but we were able to find a few iPhone deals on Cyber Monday through Amazon. The savings were an average of $25 on the handset compared to the Apple Store. Every little bit counts. iPhone 8 and iPhone X deals may be harder to come by.

Camera Cyber Monday deals - Canon, Nikon and Sony fans can find cheap DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras discounts throughout Cyber Monday, and you shouldn't forget to snag a GoPro (or two). Last year, the entry-level GoPro Hero cost just $97.48 on Amazon. With the latest GoPro Hero 6 already on sale, expect even better prices on past models.

Smart home Cyber Monday deals - Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices have an opportunity to play a central role in smart home systems. That means the more smart home devices that are out there, the more appealing Amazon's devices become, so you can expect to see plenty of smart locks, thermostats and light bulbs on sale during Cyber Monday.

Amazon on Cyber Monday 2017: what you need to know

Everything you usually associate with Amazon - speedy delivery, a wide range of gadgets, competitive prices - all still apply on Cyber Monday, making it one of the best places to do your shopping amidst the bedlam of tumbling prices and limited time offers going on everywhere else.

You're going to save yourself some time if you've already got your personal details all set up and registered with Amazon, including your delivery address, your delivery preferences, and a default payment method you can use. Of course, keeping this page open and refreshing it regularly is going to save you some time, too, as we'll bring you the best deals right here.

Cyber Monday actually kicks off a whole week of special offers on Amazon, called Cyber Deals Week, so you can carry on saving money on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, too. Get those Christmas presents in early (whether for yourself or others) and at bargain prices.

The top 5 Amazon deals on Cyber Monday 2016

1. Amazon Echo

Amazon loves discounting its own hardware during special events, and for Cyber Monday last year it knocked down the price of the biggest Amazon Echo from $179 to only $139.

2. LG OLED55B6P 55-inch 4K TV

LG's flagship television just came out last year, but it was almost instantly on sale for a very brief period of time during Cyber Monday. The price went from $2,002 down to $1,797 through Amazon.

3. Xbox One S bundle

You could find an Xbox One S bundle during Cyber Monday 2016 with two free games attached: Battlefield 1 and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for only $288. That was a steal at the time.

4. Apple iMac 27-inch 5K Retina Desktop

We're not used to seeing deep Apple discounts, and when we do it's usually $50 or $100 off. Well, Amazon Cyber Monday brought out the rollback prices, saving everyone who bought into it $200, going from $1,799 to just $1,599.

5. HTC Vive

Cyber Monday did have VR discounts, even though the tech behind it was at the time still new. The best deal was for the HTC Vive, which was $100 off, landing a $699 price tag that quickly went back up to $799 after Cyber Monday.