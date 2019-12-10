AirPods beware: OnePlus reportedly launching its own true wireless earbuds

The Apple AirPods could be about to face yet another rival, in the form a truly wireless version of the OnePlus Bullets in-ear headphones.

According to a tweet from Twitter user Max J. (who is well known for his reliable Samsung leaks), the Chinese company is developing its own true wireless earbuds that could undercut the competition significantly.

The tweet was accompanied by what appears to be a marketing image for the new earbuds, which says "listen without cords in your way", flanked by the words "relax", "workout", "call", and "learn".

OnePlus hasn't confirmed the legitimacy of the image, and hasn't commented on whether it is planning to release a pair of true wireless earbuds in the near future.

OnePlus Bullets, but truly wireless

We wouldn't be particularly surprised to see a pair of true wireless earbuds from OnePlus; despite being best known for its phones, the company made a name for itself in the world of personal audio in 2018 with the release of its first wireless headphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, and their follow-up, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

If we see a truly wireless version of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in the near future, it could really shake up the true wireless earbud market – after all, the brand is known for its relatively low prices.

Despite being cheaper than much of the competition, we were extremely impressed by the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 when we reviewed them, thanks to their lively sonic presentation, comfortable fit, and good battery life.

OnePlus' wireless earphones use silicone ear tips and a metallic finish, so we'd expect the company to retain that part of the design for a true wireless version of the Bullets.

Whether OnePlus decides to bring active noise cancelation, like the new AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, remains to be seen – but if it could deliver true wireless earbuds with noise cancelation at a low price, rivals like Apple, Sony, and Samsung should be worried.