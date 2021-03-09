Acer's 2021 Predator range of gaming laptops, PCs and monitors coming to the UAE and Saudi

Initially unveilved at the 2021 CES trade show and then showcases at the Intel Extreme Masters event in Polan, Acer has announced the pricing and avaialbility of its Predator branded gaming laptops and PCs for the UAE and Saudi markets.

Along with updated configurations of both the Predator Triton 300 SE and Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops, Acer has also priced the Predator X25 gaming monitor and the Predator Orion 3000 gaming tier tower desktop.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

(Image credit: Future)

The Predator Triton 300 SE is a small, but powerful gaming laptop that will feature up to an 11th Gen Intel Core-i7 H35-series processor and the freshly-revealed Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. You can also expect up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and storage options of 258GB, 512BG and 1TB.

The Predator Triton 300 SE will be available in Q3 2021 in the UAE with prices starting at AED 6,999.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed to feature an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The 240Hz IPS display with a 3ms response and DTS:X audio with 3D simulated surround sound should allow for a great gaming experience. The notebook is supported by two fans and Acer’s CoolBoost technology to keep critical areas continuously cool.

The Predator Helios 300 will be available towards the end of March in the UAE with prices starting at AED 6,999.

(Image credit: Future)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 and Orion 5000 series

Acer also showcased the new Predator Orion gaming desktops at IEM with the latest high-performance GPUs. The new Predator Orion 5000 is a powerful desktop with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU and overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K processor.

The Predator Orion 3000 is a gaming tier tower desktop with a small footprint that fits almost anywhere whilst delivering the performance required for gamers to jumpstart their eSports journey. The Orion 3000 is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

The Predator Orion 5000 is available across Jarir stores in KSA with prices starting at SAR 14,999 while the Predator Orion 3000 will be available with prices starting at SAR 7,999.

Acer Predator X25 Gaming Monitor

The Predator X25 1920x1080 IPS gaming monitor boasts a 360Hz refresh rate to give players ultra-low latency. This rate translates into game frames being displayed once every 2.8 milliseconds, offering a significant advantage in competitive shooters where precision counts.

Featuring the latest NVIDIA G-SYNC technology including NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer, this bleeding-edge monitor is packed with everything needed to keep up with NVIDIA’s latest GPUs. Reflex Latency Analyzer provides a much more complete and accurate understanding of mouse, PC, and display performance.

The Predator X25 monitor will be available in the UAE towards the end of March with prices starting at AED 3,500.