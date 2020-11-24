10 Huge Black Friday deals today: AirPods, TVs, Instant Pot, Apple Watch, Robot Vacuum, more

Black Friday deals have officially arrived just days away from the big sale event. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are dropping epic early Black Friday deals on best-selling items like 4K TVs, AirPods, the Instant Pot, Apple Watch, robot vacuums, and so much more. We've combed through all the sites to pick out the ten best Black Friday deals that are available today.

Our top picks include this 50-inch 4K TV marked down to just $229.99 and a massive $400 discount on this premium OLED TV, which brings the price down to $899.99 (was $1,299.99).



You'll also find fantastic discounts on Apple products like the all-new Apple Watch 6 discounted down to $350 and a $50 price cut on the best-selling AirPods Pro.



Hot appliance bargains are also available today, like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp on sale for a record-low price of $79 and a massive $200 discount on the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum.



Shop more of today's best Black Friday deals below and keep in mind, stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

The best Black Friday deals happening now

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $350 at Amazon

Save $49 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $350 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This TCL 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $229.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. That's awesome value, considering that this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and features a handy voice remote.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $49 - Under $200 for the AirPods Pro is by far the best price we've seen for the state-of-the-art noise-canceling AirPods Pro. They normally cost $249, so that's $50 off the MSRP and, currently, our top Black Friday deal.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand. Not only that, but there's a stunning 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside this machine - excellent value for this price.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $99.95 on Amazon

Save $50 - Pick up a Fitbit Charge 4 for $50 off with this early Black Friday Amazon deal, a saving of 33% off the list price. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.View Deal

VIZIO 55-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $1,299.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

One of the best Black Friday TV deals we've seen, Best Buy has this VIZIO OLED TV down to an all-time low price of $899.99. The 55-inch 4K TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the intense OLED Ultra Color Spectrum that brings one billion authentic colors to your screen.

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599.99 $1,099 at Best Buy

Save $500 - this HP Spectre x360 15 is quite literally one of the best ultrabooks money can buy, especially after a $500 price cut. With a 4K OLED screen, Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, you're looking to get some lavish specs here in an absolutely stunning premium form-factor.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $300 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Roomba 960 comes Wi-Fi-enabled and was designed with homes with pets in mind. Powerful suction and a high-efficiency filter traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

