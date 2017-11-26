The best Black Friday deals 2017: in stock at Amazon, Walmart, eBay and more

Black Friday in the US is officially over and has turned into Cyber Monday 2017. Don't worry, as most of the deals haven't gone anywhere. Many sales continue this weekend, and we've found the best that are still in stock.

We've handpicked what we feel are the best deals that remain – and what immediately follow are the absolute 10 best Black Friday deals. Often, the top Black Friday discounts run out in just a few short minutes, namely on Amazon, Walmart and eBay. Not so with these.

What should you buy this shopping season that may have passed you by? Welcome to the online shopping list you just can't miss. Simply scroll down – we've got the best electronics deals all here for you.

Find ongoing Cyber Monday deals today

The best Black Friday deals

Top Black Friday deal

Whatever you do, don't pay full price for a Google Home speaker, whether it's the original Google Home or the newer Google Home mini. They're both available at a Black Friday discount today, and we've got them right here.

2. $79 for Google Home (was $129)

39% off the Google Home speaker is no joke. This Black Friday deal is the best we've seen, and it's available through Jet, the newer retailer owned by Walmart. It's a temporary price cut. View Deal

4. $399.99 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

The iPad Pro is such a popular Black Friday deal because Apple discounts are rare. Well, get ready for a big one from eBay. It's last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet with WiFi and 3G cellular.View Deal

7. $169.99 Xbox One S lowest price yet (was $279)

Xbox One was the most expensive console to launch just a few short years ago, and in 2017, it's more than half the original price. Get this deal while it lasts for just $169.99View Deal

9. Microsoft Surface Book just $849 (was $1,499)

While it's no longer that massive Newegg deal, this is the second best price we have ever witnessed for the first Surface Book since its launch. At $651 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon, you can still get one for just $849.View Deal

10. MacBook Air 13.3-inch $919.99

If you want a new, reliable MacBook introduced in 2017 for under $1,000, you can find the MacBook Air 2017 for $919 right now. It's a rare gem of a deal for Black Friday weekend. View Deal

TV and video deals

$500 off 65-inch LG OLED65C7P 4K Smart OLED TV

One of the best TVs of 2017 is of course an OLED, but that comes at a steep price. Luckily, you can save on this tempting LG OLED 4KTV by $500 today.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Curved TV now $1,297.99

It's a long name for a 4KTV deal, but worth saying over and over again, because this Black Friday 2017 deal is now 19% off. You can't beat that at Jet.com.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Fire TV Stick now $24.99 (was $39.99)

It's a great streaming TV stick that you can insert into your TV. It also comes with an Alexa-capable remote. Not bad at all, especially with $15 off the already nice regular price.View Deal

The $189 40-inch HDTV deal

You don't always need a 4KTV, so if a Full HD 1080p television is what you're after, you can go home with one as cheap as $189 – another $10 drop since! – thanks to this early Walmart Black Friday deal.View Deal

$300 for 43-Inch TCL 43S305 41080p Roku Smart LED TV

Televisions are sometimes defined by their software and that's really the case for this TCL Roku TV. There are multiple sizes, but we really like the $300 deal for the 43-inch version.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 1080p LED Smart TV – $1,202 off

Looking for a TV that's a little – OK, a lot – bigger? Newegg is offering this massive, 75-inch Samsung LED Smart TV for a whopping 36% off its list price for just $2,097.View Deal

Vizio 55-inch 4K TV is just $398

Televisions from Vizio have long been affordable, and it's now discounting 4K TVs for under $400. That's why we're highlighting this Black Friday deal that's $150 off.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K TV now $398 (was $749)

It's the holiday shopping season, which also means it's TV savings season. This Amazon deal on a Samsung 4K screen with high-dynamic range (HDR) is a bargain at a whopping 46% off.

View Deal

Philips 50-inch 4K TV now $398 (was $424)

Fact: There are a lot of Samsung TVs on sale at Jet. Also fact: If you don't want to break your budget, you can find an admirable 4K TV, like this one from Philips, for a fraction of the cost. With this 6% off deal, you end up saving even more.View Deal

New Amazon Fire TV + HD Antenna bundle for $74.99

Streaming dongles, like Google's Chromecast, were all the rage, and Amazon has taken a cue from that with its brand new Fire TV design. Now, you can score one with an HD antenna included for $74.99. This item is temporarily out of stock. Check back to see if stock returns!View Deal

Vizio SB4031-D5 Sound Bar now $198 (was $374.99)

This sound bar from Vizio serves up 101dB of volume through a 3.1 system that supports both DTS and Dolby audio technologies for home theater setups at a serious 47% off on Jet.View Deal

Laptop and Macbook deals

Microsoft Surface Book for 44% off!

While it's no longer that massive Newegg deal, this is the second best price we have ever witnessed for the first Surface Book since its launch. At $654 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon, you can still get one for just $845.View Deal

MacBook Air 13.3" is $919 (was $1,199)

Apple's MacBook Air is a huge 23% off on eBay right now. You get 8GB of on board storage, 256GB hard drive capacity and a sizeable 13.3-inch screen all for under a grand.View Deal

Huawei MateBook now $799 (was $1,099)

The Huawei Matebook X is one fine Ultrabook, and now you can get the coveted Microsoft Signature Edition at a great $300 discount. Not only are you saving some huge bucks, this laptop comes bundled with a USB-C dock included (take notes, Apple) and a year subscription of Office 365 Personal.View Deal

15.6-inch Acer Aspire A5 for $449 (was $599)

If you're seeking something bigger and stronger, this 15.6-inch laptop from Acer through Newegg has an Intel Core i5 processor an Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics behind a 1080p display for a cool 25% off the list price.View Deal

12.5-inch Razer Blade Stealth 4K – save almost $100

If you want something far more premium than the above options, this Ultrabook from Razer puts forth a super sharp screen powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU for just $1,500 on Amazon.



View Deal

Computing deals

Get 1 eero plus 2 eero Beacons for $349

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can score the score eero set – that's one main unit plus two beacon units – for a cool 13% off. That's $50 off the $399 list price.View Deal

Get 1 eero plus 1 eero Beacons for $249

If you don't have as big of a home, you head over to that same Amazon page and nab the basic eero set – that's one main unit plus one beacon unit – for a sweet 17% off. That's $50 off the $299 list price.View Deal

Smartphone deals

$41 off iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

Want to step up the storage size and step up the discount? Here's the iPhone 8 Plus with the maximum amount of storage. You can't find a better deal on the best iPhone 8 Plus today.View Deal

$150 off the Galaxy S8 on Amazon

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the best phone of 2017, but, no, you shouldn't pay full price on Black Friday 2017. Amazon has it for $150 cheaper than you'll pay at US carriers.View Deal

Want to go bigger? $150 off Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung is the master of big smartphones, and the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of its best. But big shouldn't extend to its price. It's been dropped on Amazon today.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $120 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $180 for the device – that's 40% off from the list price.View Deal

LG G6 (Prime Exclusive) for $350 off

If you're dead set on the real deal from this year's major LG release, this Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will get the 5.7-inch QHD phone for a massive 44% off – just mind the Amazon lock-screen ads.View Deal

iPhone 6 Prepaid Straight Talk plan – $162 off

OK, so this isn't the iPhone X deal you're waiting for on Black Friday, and it's unlikely we'll see a price drop by then. Anyone who is looking for a super cheap and still powerful iPhone, however, is in luck through Amazon.View Deal

Galaxy Note 8 now $50 off for AT&T or T-Mobile

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best phones around right now, but it’s also one of the more expensive. So, any discount is a lifesaver for people in the market for this phone. Right now, eBay has $50 off the Note 8 when purchased outright.View Deal

Gaming deals

10% off the PS4 Pro 1TB + two bundled games

The second most popular Black Friday deal with year? It's the PS4 Pro, and we really recommend this console bundle deal with a 1TB hard drive, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Final Fantasy XV. View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB is $169.99 (was $279.99)

eBay has the absolute lowest price on Xbox One S around. eBay's price is $169.99, saving you a whopping $110 on the sleek gaming system. This is a great bargain on a really good console.View Deal

Save $50 on PS4 Pro 1TB at Walmart

Sony's extra powerful console won't cost you extra if you go with this deal for $50 off. Just pay $349 and use the left over cash to buy games.

Get PlayStation VR for just $199 on GameStop

If Oculus's new low price doesn't grab you – or if you'd rather explore virtual reality on consoles instead of your PC – GameStop is offering a crazy deal on PlayStation VR. From Friday until Monday you can get a PlayStation VR for $100 off!View Deal

Star Wars: Battlefront for PS4 now $15.87 (was $59.99)

Jet has a number of solid video game savings, and you'll find discounts like this one for Star Wars: Battlefront for PS4 at $44 off along some other top titles, including Madden 17.

View Deal

Headphone and audio deals

Google Home now $79 (was $129) on Jet

Black Friday is the time for big discounts, and this 39% off Google Home deal counts. It's not only cheaper than Amazon Echo right now, but it's also backed by all that search power.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick – $35 off bundle

For two home upgrades at once, Amazon is offering $35 off an Echo Dot and Kindle Fire TV Stick. The Stick is an easy way to turn a normal TV in a Smart TV, and the Echo Dot is a simple, low-cost interface Alexa speaker.View Deal

New Amazon Echo now $79 (was $99)

The standard Echo is still a fantastic device, and the latest generation includes some attractive fabric-covered units that should go better with your home than the previous metallic models. And, of course, a $20 discount is nice, too.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) Echo Dot now $29 (was $49)

The Echo Dot is the smallest member of the Echo family, and the idea behind the size and price is that Amazon wants you to have one in almost every room of your home. At $20 off its regular retail price, it's never been cheaper.View Deal

New Echo Show now $179 (was $229)

The Echo Show is the perfect device if you like a more visual experience with your Alexa chats, and it also allows you to watch some video content. With a discount of $50, you'll be thankful you picked one up.View Deal

Amazon Tap now $79 (was $129)

Portability is the idea behind the battery-powered Amazon Tap, which gives you around eight hours of play on hands-free mode. Tap into a deep discount of $50 for the device this holiday season.View Deal

$29 for Google Home Mini + $10 gift card

B&H Photo has the best Google Home Mini deal around and, yes, this is the breakout Black Friday deal of 2017. That's why we're highlight this $30 value right on top. This item is temporarily out of stock. Check back to see if stock returns!View Deal

Save $25 on Sonos One (was $199)

Featuring Amazon Alexa built-in, this Sonos speaker doesn't just look good – it sounds good, too. Alexa gets smarter overtime, and Sonos' audio quality is at the top of its game in the Sonos One. At just $174, you're saving a nice chunk of change through Cyber Monday.View Deal

Save $100 on Sonos Playbase (was $699)

If you like to feel like you're in the middle of the action when watching TV, then the Playbase is for you. Not only do you get theater-like sound for your television, but you can also stream music that fills a room. It may feature a low profile, but the savings are big with $100 off the Playbase's regular retail price.View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 (was $199)

Here's a really good deal on a very good speaker. You pay $149 for the Play:1, which features signature sound quality, an easy-to-store size and an improved app. Normally just shy of $200, you save $50 with this deal while supplies last.View Deal

Save $100 on Sonos Playbar (was $699)

Already a smart purchase, you'll be even wiser to get the Sonos Playbar with this Black Friday deal. It has rumbling bass and clean mid-range and high-frequency audio. Consider the Sonos Playbar before you even look at the competition, especially with $100 off its usual retail price.View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:3 (was $299)

Another good speaker that comes in a smaller package, you save a hefty $50 with this Black Friday deal. Stereo sound is rich, and because it can be stored vertically or horizontally, the Play:3 conforms to any space in your home.View Deal

Camera and accessories deals

10% off GoPro Hero 6 Black bundle

We like the GoProHero 6 Black, but this eBay deal makes us like it even more. Here's a 10% discount on the GoPro Hero 6 Black bundle, which includes with a free $50 gift card and a 16GB microSD card for $449.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 with 32GB memory card - $449 ($300 off)

Anyone looking to get started in photography has a lot to gain from this deal. On top of the 18MP camera with an APS-C sensor, the bundle includes an 18-55mm zoom lens and a 75-300mm zoom lens along with a carrying case and free storage card. That's a lot of camera and optical glass for the price.View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

iPad Pro 9.7 32GB is $399 (was $729)

Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro is available for a huge 45% discount on eBay right now. You get 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity, all in a slate with Apple's Retina display tech.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 is already $50 off

The best big Amazon tablet is now $50 off, and it's bigger than Apple's iPad. Yet the price is more than one third of what you'd pay for a new iPad. That's why we're posting this one at the top.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 now $29 (was $49)

As its super-agreeable price probably suggests, the Fire 7 isn't the most powerful tablet around, but its 7-inch screen handles most media-focused apps capably. With this year's deal, you can pick up the already inexpensive device for just $30.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 now $49 (was $79)

The 8-inch Kindle Fire is the 7's big, flashier cousin, and it's worth paying those extra bucks for better images and more power. And with $30 off, you're not really paying that much more than you're paying for the smaller unit anyway.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle - $40 off

Amazon e-readers make for thoughtful gifts, and what could be more thoughtful than not only getting a top-rated Amazon Kindle in the Paperwhite, but also a snazzy cover and power adapter to complete the package? Plus, you're also being mindful of your holiday shopping budget with the $40 discount.

View Deal

Huawei MateBook E now $499 (was $799)

If you think the Microsoft Surface Pro is too thick and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is too ridiculous, then the Huawei MateBook E might just be perfect for you. What’s more, with its price discounted to just $499, or $300 off, it’s one of the most affordable 2-in-1 tablets you’ll see on sale today. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite now $67.99 (was $99)

If you're craving a quality Android tablet on the cheap that isn't loaded with Amazon ads, this Galaxy Tab comes rocking 8GB of storage that can expand by up to 32GB through a microSD slot behind a 1,024 x 600 touchscreen for $32 off.View Deal

Toys & LEGO deals

Save $50 on R2-D2 droid at ThinkGeek

One of the best connected toys we've ever played with, the R2-D2 app-enabled droid is on sale at Amazon. You pay $129.99 for this awesome Artoo.View Deal

$200 off Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder Ride-On

Look like you overspent on the kids in your life in 2017 without actually going bankrupt. Toys R Us (in Chapter 11) knows a thing or two about that, and is offering a deep discount on this.View Deal

Special Edition BB-8 with Force Band is 35% off

Use Jedi mind tricks to control this special edition BB-8 with the wearable Force Band. At $129, you're also using the power of savings to get a good deal at ThinkGeek.View Deal

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red is $77.99

This Nerf is powerful and rated for 14 years of age and up. So it's ideal for teens and all the way up to the age where you stop having fun. This version comes in red for $22 off the list price.View Deal

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Blue is $77.99

Blue looks even cooler, and don't worry, it's the same as the Nerf Rival Blaster that's in red, even the $22 discount . It just gives you a different color so you don't mix up your friend from foe if you have multiple.View Deal

Nerf Rival 25-round refill pack on Amazon for $6.99

While Toys R Us has the deal on Nerf Rivals blasters, you'll find that Amazon has the best price on foam bullets. You'll save 36% on them at Amazon today.View Deal

Nerf Rivals Rechargeable Battery Pack for $24.79

Don't keep buying six D batteries every time you want to play with each of these guns. Nerf actually makes a rechargeable battery, and it's $5.20 off at Toys R Us.View Deal

Wearables deals

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 2 price drop

You can save on the Apple Watch for Black Friday, making today the time to buy one if you're in the market for the iPhone-connected smartwatch. It's $70 off for a limited time.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is $229 (was $299)

Fitbit's newest smartwatch is now on sale at eBay. Featuring a big screen and all the fitness tracking capabilities you could hope for, this might be the watch for you.View Deal

Garmin vivosmart HR+ is $119 (was $199)

This Garmin fitness tracker is getting a huge price drop for Black Friday on Amazon. You only pay $119 for a GPS-equipped tracker that will help you burn off those holiday calories.View Deal

Smart home deals

Pay $85 for a $100 App Store & iTunes Code

eBay is knocking 15% off what you would normally pay for this App Store and iTunes Code. Whomever receives this picks what they buy, but you already win with the savings. View Deal

Philips Hue 2nd Gen Starter Kit refurbished is $127.99

Want to smarten up your home without paying part of your mortgage? Try the Philips Hue Start Kit at 36% off. You get everything you need to illuminate your abode in 21st century style.

View Deal

Roomba 980 robot vacuum is 11% off

Don't clean out your wallet just to clean your house the smart way. eBay has a Roomba 980 with Wi-Fi connectivity for $759, which is 11% off the robot's regular list price. View Deal

More Black Friday deals listed

The best stores for Black Friday deals

Amazon

Amazon has our favorite online deals every Black Friday in the US, and that's just because it sells so many different items, and does so very cheaply in November. And November 2017 looks to be no different. It specializes in video game system bundles, so look for very cheap PS4 Slim and Xbox One S consoles. Sometimes it's a price drop, sometimes it's an extra game or controller packed in, and rarely it's both. We'll keep you updated on our Amazon Black Friday deals page.

Jet already has its Black Friday preview updated, and it's selling everything from the smaller Google Mini speaker with Google Assistant built in, to the new Playskool Tickle Me Elmo doll. Want a brand new 49-inch Samsung TV for under $650. There's a bargain here for you today, and there's way more where that came from, according to the Jet Black Friday early preview page.

Walmart

Walmart sells a little bit of everything, and because of its size, it's willingly to offer deep Black Friday discounts, or what it calls "rollback prices." That means you can get deals on everything from a new Apple iPhone to the latest must-have toys for kids in one quick shopping spree. We've highlighted some of this very deals below and on our Walmart Black Friday page.

Toys R Us

We have some good news and some bad news about Toys R Us. First the bad news is that the kid-focused retailer filed for bankruptcy in September. The good news, for you at least, is that it may be willing to offer massive discounts on everything from bikes to LEGOs to attract buyers. You can smell the discounts (and the desperation) over on our Toys R Us Black Friday deals list.

Newegg

Some of the best computer deals can be found at Newegg, where the retailer sells fully built laptops and desktops for cheaper than almost any other US store. It also specializes in components if you're looking to build your own PC. And, of course, it has accessories on sale. Basically, any nerdy gadget you can think of is on our Newegg Black Friday deals page.

Target

If there's one thing Target is known for on Black Friday, it's offering some of the best prices on Apple products, especially the iPad. Right now eBay has the best discount on an iPad Pro, but we're keeping a watchful eye on other tech discounts from this big US retail chain where more often than not, you walk in needing to buy one thing and walk out with a shopping cart full of stuff. Only a few more days to go on our Target Black Friday deals list.

eBay

We keep telling people every Black Friday that eBay is for more than just auctions. It often has the lowest prices on electronics throughout the holiday shopping season. 2017 will be no different, which is why you should pay close attention to our best ebay Black Friday deals page.