1-800-flowers last-minute Mother's Day deal gets you 10% off flowers and gifts

Mother's day is just around the corner (this Sunday to be exact), and if you're still searching for the perfect gift for mom, then placing an online order for flowers is always a fantastic option. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers Mother's Day deal takes 10% off a large selection of flowers and gifts when you use code FLOWER10 at checkout.

1-800-Flowers' Mother's Day selection not only includes beautiful bouquets, but the florist also offers gourmet chocolates, jewelry, plants, and more. 1-800-Flowers uses a local florist, so your arrangement is guaranteed to arrive fresh and on time. Shipping fees and available dates depend on the bouquet you choose, but you can select Mother's Day as your delivery date for an additional cost. If you have the flexibility, you can choose to have your gift delivered between Friday and Sunday at no additional charge.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, 1-800-Flowers has stated that no contact is necessary for deliveries, which you can learn more about here.

See the best Mother's Day flowers delivery services

Mother's Day flowers deal:

1-800-Flowers | Take 10% off flowers and gifts with code FLOWER10 at checkout

