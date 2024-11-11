Walmart's Black Friday sale launches today – all the best deals picked by a shopping expert

Walmart Black Friday deals 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The day has arrived. Walmart's 2024 Black Friday sale launches in just a few hours with stunning prices expected on big-screen TVs, coffee makers, best-selling toys, air fryers, Apple devices, and Christmas decor.

As a deals editor for TechRadar who's covered Black Friday and Walmart sales for over half a decade, I'm using my experience and expertise to round up today's best Walmart Black Friday deals and share everything you need to know about today's sale.

Walmart's early Black Friday deals will begin at noon ET for Walmart Plus members, and offers will be available to everyone at 5pm ET. Today's deals will also be available in stores on Friday, November 15. Following that, the retailer will hold an official Black Friday sale online from Monday, November 25 and in stores on November 29 (Black Friday).

The best part about Walmart's Black Friday sale is the retailer released a Black Friday Ad, allowing you to preview today's deals. Walmart's Black Friday Ad showcases its best offers including cheap TVs, the all-new Apple Watch 10, best-selling appliances and popular toys – to name a few.

While we wait for Walmart's Black Friday sale to kick off, I've listed Walmart's best early deals below, as well as links to Walmart's most popular sale categories. I'm updating this page throughout the day with all the top offers that represent outstanding value from Walmart's early and official Black Friday sale.

Walmart Black Friday 2024 – the top sales

Walmart's best early Black Friday deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.

Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player: was $24.98 now $19.88 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $59 at Walmart Ninja's four-quart air fryer has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's pre-Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart Apple devices are always popular products during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $3,669.99 now $106.99 at Walmart This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $107 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $189.99 at Walmart Walmart's early Black Friday deals include the Apple Watch SE for $189.99. That's the best deal you can find and the cheapest Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199 at Walmart This HP 15 is an excellent buy at $199 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizzio V-Series 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV: was $428 now $378 at Walmart The 65-inch Vizio is another excellent big-screen budget option ahead of Black Friday and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of smart display features built in. For example, Vizio’s SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box. Is it likely to be the best TV in the world? No, but this is a cost-effective option if you’re looking for a cheap TV for casual viewing.

LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.