Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is live, and I've hand-picked the 47 best deals I'd buy right now

Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's 2025 Presidents' Day sale. The retailer launched its official sale earlier this week, which means I've had days to comb through all the offers to hand-pick the 49 best Presidents' Day deals.



Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is always a customer favorite thanks to a wide range of products on sale, from everything from kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, and tools to OLED TVs, AirPods, and tablets. As TechRadar's deals editor with seven years of experience covering Presidents' Day sales, the items I've selected from Amazon represent the best of the best thanks to its discounted price and popularity.



Below, you'll find links to Amazon's Presidents' Day sales categories, followed by the top deals on TVs, Apple devices, appliances, smart home gadgets, and headphones. I've also listed my top 10 deal picks, including Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for a record-low price of $99.99, Amazon's latest Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99 and iRobot's Roomba robot vacuum on sale for an incredible price of $129.99.



Along with the deals listed below, further down the page, I'll be sharing new deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale throughout the day, highlighting my favorite offers, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: my top 10 deal picks

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is on my Presidents' Day wish list, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a new record-low price of $899 at Amazon. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $124 at Amazon Tools are always popular during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has this Dewalt Cordless Drill and Impact Driver combo kit on sale for $129. The kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is the one item I buy at every holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $49.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a favorite here at TechRadar, and Amazon's President's Day sale has the queen-size set on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Amazon Presidents' Day sale: TV deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Today's cheapest Presidents' Day TV deal is this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $319.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $319.99 - $10 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $397.99 at Amazon If you want to buy a big-screen budget TV ahead of Presidents' Day, this 2024 Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K TV for $397.99 is an incredible deal. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon Premium TVs are another popular category during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Hisense 75-Inch U7 Series 75U7N 4K Google TV: was $1,499.98 now $899.96 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen display, Amazon has the best-selling 75-inch Hisense U7N 4K smart TV on sale for $899.96 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is an excellent deal for a big-screen display with mini-LED technology, Dolby Vision HDR 10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos coupled with a 2.1 multi-channel sound system.

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale: Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen in weeks and just $15 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Apple MacBook Air M2, 512GB (2022): was $1,199 now $849 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Air on sale for $849 when you apply the additional $50 discount at checkout. Ranked in our best laptop list, the M2 MacBook Air packs Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. You're also getting 512GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and 18 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop, and it's just $50 shy of the record-low price. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that lasts up to 18 hours.

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale: Appliance deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has brought the price down to $89.99, which is just $2 shy of the record-low price.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Bissell Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $229.99 now $179 at Amazon The ultra-light Bissell CleanView XR vacuum features a compact size, making it easy to store if you're working in a small space. The Bissell vacuum also features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. Today's Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $179, which is just $30 more than the record-low price.

Shark Upright Vacuum, Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away for $169.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are always best sellers during Presidents' Day, and Amazon has the highly rated Dyson V8 on sale for 349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale: smart home deals

Blink Mini: was $34.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the first-generation smart security camera for just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the all-new Blink Mini 2 on sale for the same record-low price on Black Friday. The compact security camera features two-way audio and includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Presidents' Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $29.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the coupon code HDFTVWIN at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's Presidents' Day deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon Amazon's device sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $32.99.