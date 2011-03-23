Epson Stylus Photo PX820FWD review

Epson Stylus Photo PX820FWD: Overview

Based on Epson's acclaimed Claria dye-based inks, the PX820FWD is first and foremost a photo printer.

The mix of cyan, magenta, yellow and black inks, plus light cyan and light magenta, enable a generous gamut, or colour space, along with impressive dynamic range. Even so, it seems like a photo printer dressed up in business suit, as it adds plenty of office-friendly functions like standalone faxing and photocopying, complete with an ADF (Auto Document Feeder) for multi-page documents.

There's also an auto duplex unit tacked onto the back for easy double-sided document printing, and the printer is well-connected with USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi built in.

The host of document printing extras seems a little odd, as there's no pigment-based black ink in the PC820FWD's line-up. Black dye-based ink often makes for greyish, feint looking text but the Epson is above average in this respect, delivering crisp-looking documents.