Backing up your personal data is an often overlooked aspect of laptop maintenance. Although high-capacity external hard drives tend to be expensive, the Packard Bell Store and Save 3500 (£130 inc. VAT) is a valuable and usable choice.

With its 500GB capacity, there's more than enough storage space to back up the contents of more than three of the largest laptop drives. Connect the included power supply and USB cable, and you're instantly ready to start backing up your files.

For automating data back-up tasks, Packard Bell Data Secure software is included. By selecting the files and folders you want to back up, the software runs in the background and saves your data at predefined dates.

The 3500 is both usable and dependable, so why wait for a disaster to remind you of the benefits of backing up your files?