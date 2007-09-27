Creative Zen Stone Plus review

Has decent battery life, sound quality, portability and value - everything you need in a budget MP3 player

We're so accustomed to Apple dominating the MP3 player market that it's difficult for other players to make an impact. However, with its 2GB of space and neat array of colours, we think Creative may be on to something with the Zen Stone Plus.

It sits in the palm of your hand and weighs next to nothing. With clear and easy controls you can find your favourite tunes or simply choose to shuffle your songs randomly. Simply plug into your laptop and you can drag and drop files to it.

The sound quality is impressive, but even better is the remarkable battery life, as we managed to get well over 10 hours from a single charge.