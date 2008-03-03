Nikkor 105mm f/2.8G AF-S VR Micro review

With a decent range of features on top of good optics and VR, the Nikkor is worth every penny

The recently launched Nikkor 105mm is the first macro lens to feature vibration reduction.

What's more, it's Nikon's new, second-generation VR system, which claims to give you a four-stop advantage.

Remarkably, considering the tiny movements that can cause camera-shake in macro photography, the VR lived up to its claims. That said, it naturally can't do anything about small, fidgety movements being captured.

There's more to love about this lens, including internal focusing, while the AF-S autofocus is whisper-quiet and fast.

The closest focus distance is 0.3 metres, enabling serious enlargement from the 105mm focal length of the lens. Images are wonderfully sharp, even when shooting wide-open, and are free from visible distortion.