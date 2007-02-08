van den Hul 'The Bridge'

Better in the bass than in the treble, and a good cable if your tastes run to the precise rather than the carefree

Looking pretty much like any other spaced-figure-8 cable, the description of this one on vdH's website proclaims so many technological features that one can only be impressed. Chief among these would seem to be the "dense silver coated high purity matched crystal oxygen-free copper".

We couldn't find explanations for all of this, but we did note with interest vdH's analysis of different methods of silver-plating copper for audio cables - the company's chosen method apparently involves less mechanical stressing of the copper and leaves fewer damaging residues behind.

The Hulliflex insulation material is also claimed to be far more resistant to penetration by air and other damaging chemicals than PVC (and is also a lot more environmentally friendly). vdH's 'Cable FAQ', by the way, runs to well over 46,000 words...

After all the words, does the cable actually sound any good? Bearing in mind its friendly price and good compatibility, we think it sounds good in context, but we weren't completely blown away.

We really liked its bass, which was tight, rhythmic and extended - although perhaps not always quite as tuneful as some. Midrange is good with clear and stable imaging and no obvious tonal issues. But the treble struck us as a touch dry, lacking 'air' and subtle ambience cues.

Actual extension seems okay, it's just the way it's presented that concerns us. Then again, no cable we can think of at the price manages that with a bass as precise as this. Horses for courses! Richard Black