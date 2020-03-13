You can still try on an Apple Watch or AirPods in stores, but you'll have to ask

Apple employees are being instructed not to suggest customers try on products before they buy them in the brand's own stores.

According to Business Insider (subscription), Apple's current policy is that customers can continue to try on products if they ask but employees won't be able to recommend that as an idea before purchase.

We've asked Apple to confirm if this is the case, and we'll update this piece when we hear back.

It means you'll have to specifically ask to try on an Apple Watch or a pair of Apple AirPods you will still be able to see how they fit before you buy them.

Many like to try on products in the Apple Store to ensure it's the right fit, material or style. That's especially the case for the Apple Watch that comes in two different sizes as well as a variety of materials.

This new policy seems to owe to the spread of the coronavirus, and it's thought Apple is limiting the amount of users testing its products in stores to try and help stop the spread.

It's currently unclear what Apple's policy is on other products you can try in its stores such as iPhones, MacBooks and iPads. We've asked Apple for comment on this too, and we'll update this piece if we hear more.

Why now?

According to our sister site LiveScience, there are still questions over how long the virus can survive outside the body, and this move would help minimize the contact.

But how long can the new coronavirus last on surfaces? LiveScience says it's still unclear:

"The short answer is, we don't know. A new analysis found that the virus can remain viable in the air for up to 3 hours, on copper for up to 4 hours, on cardboard up to 24 hours and on plastic and stainless steel up to 2 to 3 days.

"However, this study, which was published in the preprint database medRxiv on March 11, has not yet yet been peer-reviewed."

As the virus is most likely spread through close contact between humans and respiratory droplets - according to the Center for Disease Control - minimizing contact with surfaces and regular handwashing and not touching the face remains the guidance.

