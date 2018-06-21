You can now easily see all your subscriptions in Google Play

A new feature that lets you easily keep track of all your subscriptions has been rolled out to the Google Play store on Android devices.

Available from the menu, 'Subscriptions' appears third in the list after 'My apps & games' and 'My notifications'.

From here you can view, cancel, renew and restore previously cancelled subscriptions, as well as control payment methods for each one.

Provide feedback

If you do opt to cancel a subscription you'll be shown a multiple choice question asking why you decided to stop, and the result will be shared with the developer.

Hopefully this will help developers create more attractive subscription packages, and in turn users will hopefully get a better experience.

Via TechCrunch