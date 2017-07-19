Xiaomi’s 3rd-year-anniversary sale will offer the Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 and more for just Re 1

Xiaomi is known for its attractive products and the promotions that drive its sales forward. The company has officially marked 3 years in India and is offering an amazing promotion to reward its fans. Starting tomorrow at 11 PM, the company will offer the Redmi 4A, the 10,000mAh power bank, and the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater for just Re 1 each. At 1 PM, the company will hold the same flash sale on the Redmi 4, the Mi VR Play, and the Mi Selfie Stick.

Starting 2 PM, the company is hosting the “Bid to Win” contest where the lowest and most unique bids on its products will stand a chance to win them. The Bid to Win contest will be held at 2 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively. The company hasn’t disclosed the products that will be available for bidding, however. The Re 1 flash sale and the Bid to Win contest will be available on the 20th and the 21st of July, respectively.

In addition to these hard to resist deals, the company has also slashed the pricing of some of its products, including the Mi VR Play, the Mi Selfie Stick, the Mi Powerbank and a bunch of others. Users can grab some attractive bundles of the Mi Air Purifier as well, which is priced at Rs 10,998. All the discounted products have been highlighted on the company’s official website.

Although the company hasn’t openly specified the terms of Thursday and Friday’s deals, it seems like a user is only limited to win one product as far as the flash sale is concerned. There shouldn’t be such restrictions for the Bid to Win contest, though.

The newly launched Mi Max 2 will also be available during the sale from 10 AM on mi.com and Mi Home.