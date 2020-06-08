Xiaomi teases new electric toothbrush in India - here's what we know

Barely two months after it launched the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, Xiaomi has now teased a successor to the original. And this time, the company has claimed that users should get set for its "pro cleaning" features without actually giving out any details.

The teaser came through the Twitter handles of Xiaomi India as well as the head of its India operations Manu Kumar Jain, who both tweeted a seven-second video. The short video gives us a glimpse of the new toothbrush besides sharing the words pro cleaning as a highlight.

Is your #Toothbrush a pro? 🪥😛Mi fans, get ready to switch to #ProCleaning. 🦷 We are bringing you another cool product very soon.Comment if you know what exactly it is.🤩 #Xiaomi❤️ pic.twitter.com/fh6e7p23qUJune 5, 2020

Ever since the video hit the social media with Jain asking people to guess the actual product that is launching, there has been speculation around it being the Mi Electric Toothbrush T500.

If that is so, it would be a true upgrade on the Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 that arrived in February with a discounted price tag of Rs.1,299. It featured a USB Type-C port and came with DuPont StayClean Antimicrobial bristles and magnetic levitation.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

The Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500

A major difference between the two devices is that the Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T500 comes with app integration that allows users to monitor their brushing habits through their smartphones. It generates an oral health report on a regular basis as well.

In addition, it has an ungraded magnetic levitation sonic motor that makes lesser noise and vibration. The toothbrush also has an over-voltage reminder that senses the brushing force in real time in order to reduce the vibration automatically while the battery light flashes to remind users of the excess force.

The output torque of 230gf.cm keeps the bristles at a stable swing and drives water and the toothpaste in the mouth to form a small pulse force. This induces cleaning of stubborn plaque around blind spots and cleanses the oral blind zones within the mouth as well. There is also an accelerometer that identifies a user's brushing posture, angle and range.

The Mijia T500 also boasts of a rust-free metal-free brush head with bristles that prevents it from deteriorating when left in a wet environment. A new bristle implanting tech also added to the brush's thickness by about 40%. And true to form, Xiaomi also introduces wireless induction charging for this model, which has a battery life of 18 days at full power.