Xiaomi Redmi 8 launched in India at Rs 7,999 for the first 5 million buyers

Xiaomi India continues adding smartphones to its budget portfolio, the newest member being the Redmi 8, which brings a bunch of industry-firsts.

Just a few weeks after the Redmi 8A, the Redmi 8 takes the family ahead with improvements in the camera, battery and design departments.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 specifications

Redmi 8 is powered by the same efficient octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset with 3 or 4GB of RAM, as the Redmi 8A. The display is a 6.2-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The major upgrades start with the cameras, as the Redmi 8 has a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary shooter is a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 1.4μm pixel size. A 2MP depth sensor helps with portraits and edge-detection.AI Scene detection and Google Lens support is also baked into the camera app this time. The front camera is an 8MP shooter.

The selfie camera can be used for face unlock, and a fingerprint scanner is also present on the back for added security.

Keeping everything running is a big 5,000 mAh battery, that charges over USB Type-C. The Redmi 8 supports 18W fast charging, and a 10W fast charger comes included in the box, making it one of the cheapest phones to do so.

The back design also gets a facelift with a new “Aura mirror” style, bringing a glossy glass-like finish to the mix. Colour options include Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black. The phone is also p2i splash-proof.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 price and availability

The Redmi 8 comes in two configurations—3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The first five million customers will get the higher variant for Rs 7,999 and buyers opting for the 3GB variant will get upgraded to the 4GB one for free. The sale starts on October 12.