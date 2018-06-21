Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro official renders, unboxing images revealed ahead of launch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has posted the official renders of its upcoming budget device, dubbed as the Redmi 6 Pro on Weibo, a Chinese social media portal. Additionally, a Chinese website has also posted unboxing images of the device ahead of its launch.

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Redmi 6 Pro and the Mi Pad 4 in China on June 25. The specifications and an image of the device were revealed earlier when it was spotted on TENAA and now, the official renders and unboxing images have revealed the complete design of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro looks similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro at the back but at the front, it has a 19:9 notch display, making it the first Redmi device to feature a notch and the second device from Xiaomi with a notch after the Mi 8 series.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top and features a 5.84-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will be available in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. The unboxing image from the Chinese website has revealed that the device will have a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will feature a dual camera setup similar to the Redmi 6, featuring a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash and a secondary 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. On the front, the device will sport a 5MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Infrared port, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.