Woz: the first not particularly flattering clip from jOBS is not particularly accurate

The first motion picture glimpse of Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs in the upcoming biopic Jobs has found its way online, but Steve Wozniak is not abundantly impressed.

In the clip tall, enthusiastic sooth-saying Jobs seems is haranguing clever, OS-inventing Woz, trying to convince him as to the social value of the computers they were inventing.

However, it seems that although these roles fit conveniently into the narrative, Woz says it was pretty much the other way around.

He told Gizmodo, "We never had such interaction and roles. I'm not even sure what it's getting at."

Make believe

He later added that, "Personalities and where the ideas of computers affecting society did not come from Jobs." Rather these ideas came from the Homebrew Computer Club, regularly attended by Woz but not so much by Jobs.

In fact, Woz says at this point that Jobs was out to make a quick buck "off my designs" again ("this was the fifth time").

"The lofty talk," he added, "came much further down the line."

Basically, this is kind of a fiction but Woz is well aware that "it's only one clip" and he's "embarrassed but if the movie is fun and entertaining, all the better".

For a clearer picture of what actually went down back in the '70s, Woz suggests you pick up his book, iWoz, of course.

Jobs is set to debut at Sundance next week and hit theatres in the US in April. You can watch the first clip over on Inside Movies now.

From Gizmodo