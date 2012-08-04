This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Another week has passed, another glut of sexy tech has graced us with its presence.

Dell XPS 15 review

If you're looking for a high-end PC that marries good looks and superb performance, and are more Windows than Mac, then you really shouldn't look any further than the Dell XPS 15. Sure, the Sony Vaio S series probably has the upper hand when it comes to aesthetics on the laptop top-table, and the Asus N56V shades it slightly in terms of operating pace, but the Dell XPS 15 ticks a much wider range of boxes and delivers with aplomb on all fronts. The final mention must go to the incredible Corning Gorilla Glass, Full HD display. It may not have the "wow" factor of the MacBook Pro with Retina display, but in the PC market we're not sure we've seen anything quite as impressive.

Asus Transformer Pad Infinity review

Asus has almost defined its tablets as the de facto alternatives to the iPad, and with this offering it's hard to argue. Everything we'd look for in a high-end tablet is present and accounted for with the Transformer Pad Infinity. While power is always welcomed, it was the improved screen that really caught our attention. Given that we use our tablet mostly for browsing the web and watching video, we couldn't help but marvel at the resolution, either. If you've already bought the Asus Transformer Prime, then you won't need to upgrade – but if you're looking for a top Android tablet (and have the cash to splash), then the Asus Transformer Pad Infinity should be at the top of your list.

Humax DTR-T1000 review

This first generation YouView box from Humax offers the best integration of On Demand and Catch-up available from any platform, and that includes subscription offerings from Sky and Virgin Media. Browsing content is intuitive and the menu system is fresh and inviting, though the lack of integrated Wi-Fi will cause its target technophobe audience some consternation.

This debut Humax box also has some (admittedly minor) noise management issues to resolve. Caveats aside, what we have here is a forward looking Freeview HD PVR which fundamentally changes the user viewing experience. The game has most definitely been changed - YouView is breath of fresh air in the PVR market. The user interface is smart in every sense, and overall performance is high. This is 21st century TV done right.

ZTE Grand X review

Criticising the ZTE Grand X for its ugly looks, ordinary camera and underwhelming screen almost seems churlish when held against its extraordinary price-performance ratio. Offering a dual-core processor and stock Android 4.0 OS for less than £200, this is a no-nonsense phone that punches well above its weight.

Sony Vaio S Series 13P review

The Sony S Series 13P is a shining example of Sony's ability to craft great laptops and it's practically flawless as an ultraportable business machine. The inclusion of a Blu-ray drive doesn't stop it being a bit of a let-down when it comes to multimedia, but frankly that's splitting hairs considering the performance and extra features you get out of this machine. The boxy, executive design might not appeal to all but the usability is certainly up to Sony's usual high standard. If you need a powerful, portable business machine, the Sony Vaio S Series 13P should be topping your list.

