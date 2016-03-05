The Moon is a tech museum

Apollo 11 beamed live video from the Moon back to an estimated audience of 530 million people on Earth, but what happened to the TV camera that filmed that iconic moment? The Apollo Lunar Television Camera was manufactured by Westinghouse, and shot in 320 lines at 10 frames per second, in black and white (a real shame – a colour version was available a few months later for Apollo 12 … although astronaut Alan Bean accidentally destroyed it).

The camera was attached to an arm on the leg of the Eagle landing module for the astronauts' decent down the ladder during Apollo 11, then put on a tripod 21m from the Lunar Module to film the rest of man's first-ever Moon-walk, on the Sea of Tranquility. Then they just left it there.

Colour TV cameras were left on all the Moon buggies to film the ascents of the ‪lunar modules during the ‬Apollo 15, Apollo 16 and Apollo 17 missions.