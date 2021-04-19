What should you do if you get a link for WhatsApp in pink?

Several WhatsApp users in these parts have reported receiving a link on their phones that says it will turn the the app's theme from its trademark green to pink. The link also promises new features. And to add further authenticity to the claim, the link is put out as an official update from WhatsApp.

So what should you do in the event of you getting such a link?

In case, if you have still cottoned on, well, it is one of the oldest tricks of malcontents to hack your phone through virus.

Cyber security analysts are advising users to stay off from such a link.

This is what WhatsApp wants you to do

Internet security researcher Rajesh Rajaharia, in a tweet said: "Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don''t click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost."

Experts also warned the users to stick to the basics and never install any APK or mobile app other than those available on the official App store of Google or Apple.

Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords.

The current case of Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold is a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps, another cyber expert said.

WhatsApp, for its part, has been quoted in media reports as saying: "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact.”