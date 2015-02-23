You'll be able to fully customise your Apple Watch from day one

Choose your strap to change the look of the Apple Watch

Say what you will about the Apple Watch, no one can criticise it when it comes to customisation.

The latest good news is that Apple Stores will be stocked with different straps and accessories to let you mix and match the look of Cupertino's wearable when it goes on sale.

Apple has promised that owners of its smartwatch will be able to make millions of different styles by combining customisable watch faces and interchangeable straps.

Sources have contacted 9to5mac to confirm that the individual straps will go on sale alongside the Apple Watch on the day it goes on sale.

Size matters

The Apple Watch will come in two different sizes, 38mm and 42mm, and it looks like some straps will be exclusive to each size.

Along with the standard Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Sport, the gold Apple Watch Edition is also being released. With prices for the gold Apple Watch Edition expected to range from $4,000 (about £2,500, AU$4,575) to $5,000 (about £3,125, AU$5,725), Apple clearly wants it to be a premium and exclusive purchase.

Because of this it's thought that some straps for the 18-karat gold version will be exclusive to the model and available only to Apple's most loyal – and wealthy – customers.

What hasn't been disclosed is how much the individual Apple Watch straps will sell for, or if there will be any more designs other than the ones shown on Apple's website.