How smartwatches work

Apple announced to the world last September that its Watch would feature a new sealed 'system in a chip' (SiC) design called the S1. However, market analysts ABI Research recently ripped the top off the S1 to take a peek at just what's going on inside.

Somewhat surprisingly, the insides looks more like a conventional electronic circuit board, filled with function-specific chips from third-party vendors. The key component is a new Apple ARM-class processor called the APL0778, but that's reportedly coupled with 8GB of flash storage from Sandisk/Toshiba, plus 512MB of DDR memory from RAM brand Elpida.

Basic wireless tech (802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0) comes from Broadcom's BCM43342 chip, there's also an accelerometer/gyroscope sensor chip from STMicroelectronics, plus a couple of other chips from NXP Semiconductor.

At this stage, little is known about that APL0778 processor, but you can get an idea of its power consumption from the teardown performed by the team at iFixit. The iFixit engineers found a 3.8V/205mAh Lithium-ion battery, which takes up close to half the available real-estate inside the Watch casing and which Apple rates to 18 hours of run-time. By comparison, the iPad Air 2 has a battery with around 8650mAh capacity. The Watch battery is also smaller than the 300mAh battery powering the Moto 360.

So how much does it cost to make an Apple Watch? While Apple will no doubt dispute the figures, market analysts IHS recently came up with some numbers – US$83.70 (approx AU$113.82, £53.59), including US$2.50 (approx AU$3.40, £1.60) in manufacturing costs. Given Apple sells the base-model 38mm Sport for US$349 (AU$499, £299), that's a decent profit, if those cost figures are correct. However, IHS says its numbers don't include inherit setup costs such as R&D, intellectual property licensing or logistics.

While Apple, at the time of writing, is yet to outline how many Watches had so far been sold, market analysts KGI Securities believe as many as 2.3 million were snapped up in the first week, likely putting it in pole-position on the wearables leaderboard. Another forecaster, CCS Insight, reckons Apple could ship as many as 20 million watches by the end of 2015, while 32 million by year's end has even been suggested.