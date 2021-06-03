Vivo Y73 leaked to feature MediaTek Helio G95, 64MP triple camera

It seems like we are about to get a new Vivo smartphone according to reports online. The new smartphone apparently called the Vivo Y73 and will be part of the Y-series in the mid-range segment of devices in India.

According to the report by Mysmartphice and Yogesh, the Vivo Y73 will come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, an AMOLED display, and a 64MP triple-rear camera setup to boot. Another leak on Twitter suggests that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 20,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗼 𝗬𝟳𝟯 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 Specs•6.44" FHD+ AMOLED HDR10•In-display fingerprint•MediaTek Helio G95 SoC•8GB RAM + 3GB Extended RAM•128GB storage•Rear Camera: 64MP + 2MP Bokeh + 2MP Macro•Selfie: 16MP•Funtouch OS 11, Android 11•4,000mAh battery•33W FlashCharge

Vivo Y73 2021◾8GB+128GB : ₹20,990

Vivo Y73: Leaked specs and features

According to the leaks, the Vivo Y73 is set to come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. This display will have a 408PPI pixel density, along with HDR10 support.

On the inside it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which is made using a 12nm fabrication process. The Vivo Y73 features a Mali-G76 GPU and like we mentioned earlier it will come with 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone will apparently support 3GB of 'Extended RAM' which we assume to be a reference to VRAM. Other storage options will include a microSD card slot. Adn for OS the Vivo Y73 will feature Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11.

On to the cameras, the smartphone will offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP main sensor that has f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, both of which will have f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. For selfies, it will have use a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of battery the Vivo Y73 come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. As for connectivity it will support 4G bands, Dual SIM slots, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It has dimensions that measure 161.24×74.37×7.38mm, and weighs 170grams.