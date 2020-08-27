Updated Google Maps will help you easily find your saved places

Google Maps is undoubtedly one of the most used applications in its category. Not only it helps users to arrive at the destination easily but it also helps you remember your favourite locations.

After the recent updates that improved features like easy commutation, letting users rent a bike easily apart from a few accessibility features, Google is coming up with a new update that will make it easy for users to remember the saved places.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

With the new update, the Saved placed tab will be moved up top and slightly more prominent from its usual place in the bottom bar. XDA-Developer reports, that the Maps application will now have the nearby places housed in a carousel, sorted based on their distance from you.

Though this would only happen once the location settings are enabled, making is easier to identify which of your favourite places are closer to your current location. On the same page, you will also get to see the places you’ve recently visited, given the location history is turned on. Imagine revisiting a particular city you went to in the recent past and this section will tell you all the places that you had visited back then.

These tweaks can help you in your overall usage, they are available in the latest update that Google has started rolling out starting today. In case you’re not able to notice any change already, you might have to wait a bit as these roll-outs happen in a phased manner.