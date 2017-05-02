Total immersion: HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap release date announced

Comfort and sound are major components in immersive virtual reality, and HTC's latest product wants to deliver just that with the Vive Deluxe Audio Strap, which hits stores next month on June 6.

Essentially a pair of earphones built into a HTC Vive headband, the Deluxe Audio Strap let users enjoy VR without the need for an extra pair of third-party headphones.

In addition to the added comfort (and subtracted cables) of using the Deluxe Audio Strap, HTC claims the adjustable earphones also make VR easier to step into and out of by giving users the ability to raise or lower the speakers without taking anything off, should someone in the real world need their attention.

(Image credit: HTC)

The Vive Deluxe Audio Strap costs $99.99 (£99.99, about AU$130) and will be available from Vive's own website and other retailers set up to sell Vive products.

On the topic of VR accessories, a pair of special eye-tracking lenses for HTC Vive have also been revealed by a third-party company. Those are set for a fall international release.

The lenses allow your headset to fully render only where you're looking rather than an entire environment, potentially lowering the computing power and cost-of-entry usually demanded by VR.