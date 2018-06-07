The 5 best laptops of Computex 2018

When some of the biggest names in computing get together in Taipei, Taiwan for the biggest show of the year, announcements are plentiful.

Computex 2018 is no different, with the event recently kicking off and a slew of announcements following shortly after. From laptops and desktops to gaming accessories and peripherals, there’s almost too much to keep track of. Luckily, that’s why we’re here.

Read more: Asus Zenbook 14 UX433F

Even Intel joined in on the fun with a bold claim that it found a way to increase laptop battery life up to 28 hours with the help of some new display tech.

Until that dream becomes a reality, let’s take a look at five of the best laptops to come out of Computex 2018.