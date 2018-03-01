Surface Laptop firmware update aims to right battery wrongs

Microsoft has pushed out a firmware update for the Surface Laptop, and if you’ve been having any issues with the notebook’s battery, this could potentially be a fix.

More specifically, the update is for the Surface System Aggregator Firmware, and it has one listed purpose in Microsoft’s description: 'improves battery stability.'

So, hopefully any flakiness you might have encountered – if any – regarding battery performance could be ironed out by this update.

Battery beef

While there have been some well-documented issues regarding the batteries of various Surface models in the past, we’re not aware of any specific flaws which are plaguing the Surface Laptop. At least not wide-ranging ones, although anecdotally we have seen the odd comment online about somewhat disappointing Surface Laptop battery life compared to Microsoft’s claims.

Sadly, there’s no mention of boosted battery longevity, if that was what you were after – but still, any improvement to the reliability of hardware is obviously welcome.

Surface Laptop owners should get the update pushed to them automatically via Windows Update. You can check for updates by clicking on the Start button, then heading to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Do note that Surface firmware updates are rolled out in phases, so you may still have to wait a little while before you get this through.

Via Thurrott.com