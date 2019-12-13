Sony RX100 III gets 56% price slash in the best Christmas compact camera deal

So you've been asked to get someone a compact camera for Christmas, but don't have a clue which one to go for? Let us solve your shopping headache – this 56% discount on the Sony RX100 III makes it the best compact deal around right now. The only catch? It's running for today only, so be quick.

Sony's RX100 series has long been our favourite range of premium compact cameras, because they combine a large one-inch sensor, bags of shooting features, and a built in electronic viewfinder, which is unusual on a camera this small.

Their only downside has been their high price tags, but you can get around that by snapping up one of the older models. In many ways, the RX100 III is the sweet spot in the range for most people, thanks to its mix of a 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, 10fps burst shooting and a handy 3-inch tilting screen.

The best compact camera deal right now

Sony RX100 III: £800 £349 at Amazon

The RX100 III remains an excellent all-round compact camera for travel or general shooting. It has a 20.1MP sensor, OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch tilting screen, making it an incredibly versatile camera that's ideal for snapping in most situations.

While many cheaper compact cameras have been leapfrogged by smartphones, models with one-inch sensors (like the RX100 III) still have superior performance and handling.

Perhaps the only real weakness of the RX100 III compared to its successors is that it can't shoot 4K video, topping out at 1080p. But if video isn't important to you (or whoever you're buying the camera for) it remains a fine choice for stills snapping, particularly if you're looking for something that's pocketable.

The combination of that one-inch sensor and 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens produces excellent images, while its menus are impressively customisable too.

