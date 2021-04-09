Sony launches FX3 Full-Frame camera in India

Sony India has launched the FX3 (model ILME-FX3) camera that features some of the company's best digital cinema technology with advanced imaging features from Alpha mirrorless cameras.

As the latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line, the FX3 delivers a cinematic look and professional operability and reliability and is the smallest, cheapest cinema camera for pro filmmakers.

Sony FX3: Specs and features

The Sony FX3 in India features a 10.2MP full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine. Besides this it also comes with an Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable to 409,600 for very low light conditions and more than 15 stops of dynamic range.

It has a S-Cinetone look profile which Sony says is inspired by the digital cinema camera VENICE’s colour science, and is also used in FX9 and FX6 Cinema Line cameras, and records up to 4K 120p videos. It has a compact and lightweight body design with high operability for hand-held shooting, gimbal and drone-mounted work.

The Multi-thread (1/4-20 UNC) body on the Sony FX3 makes it easy to mount accessories, and the detachable XLR handle unit comes with two of XLR/TRS audio input. It has an “Active Mode” image stabilisation that supports handheld movie shooting as well.

Besides this it comes with Fast Hybrid Auto Focus, Touch Tracking (real-time tracking) and Real-time Eye AF, which is also used in other Alpha cameras. There's also uninterrupted 4K 60p recording by effective heat dissipation and a built-in cooling fan. The FX3 also has in-body image stabilization (IBIS) along with an electronic Active Mode.

Price and availability

The Sony FX3 has been priced at Rs 3,99,990 in India and is set to be available April 8 onwards. This price is only for the body of the FX3 Cinema-Line Camera.

