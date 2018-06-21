Sony claims that a display issue on its Xperia phones isn’t a defect

Some users of the Sony Xperia XZ2 and Sony Xperia XZ1 ranges have reported an issue with the screen where if they repeatedly rub or touch it, visible lines or dots might appear temporarily, but according to Sony this is due to a characteristic of the display.

In a statement to Tweakers, the company said: “due to the characteristic of the display, you may see stripe patterns as a result of electrostatic in some models. This is not a functional defect and usually the stripe patterns fade away as the electrostatic disappears.”

So in other words, the issue is apparently caused by a build-up of static electricity, and if it’s an issue that you’re having there’s seemingly nothing you can do about it – other than changing phone, or perhaps moving somewhere with a different climate, where static electricity is less likely to be generated.

An example of the display issue. Credit: Tweakers

Your phone is 'fine'

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but at least it seems that your phone isn’t damaged and, as Sony says, the stripe patterns should fade.

Via PhoneArena