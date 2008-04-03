Roxio launches MyDVD 10 Premier

Roxio has launched MyDVD 10 Premier, an affordable entry-level video editing and DVD creation suite for PC users.

MyDVD 10 Premier costs a mere £49.99, and is billed as, “A comprehensive video editing and DVD creation suite designed for a growing number of consumers who want to edit home movies, create slideshows and provide video compilations to view on widescreen TVs, share online and enjoy on a variety of portable devices.”

Roxio’s Vista-certified software is packed with handy features that enable you to add that professional polish your home photo and DVD presentations, with flexible editing and tools that automatically correct colour and remove background noise.

Boring slideshows are no more

Buy a copy of MyDVD 10 Premier for your keen amateur photographer mate, and their holiday slideshows need never be boring and dull affairs again. They'll be able to add tunes with "SmartSound", which provides a variety of built-in soundtracks to suit any mood and real-time video overlays, just like on the telly!

MyDVD 10 Premier includes a couple of new features called "Mobile Phone Doctor" and "Mobile PhotoFit" which automatically adjust, improve and resize snaps taken with camera phones.

Finally, “Media Manager” means that you can easily sync photos and videos between your desktop and your handheld of choice – iPods, BlackBerry devices or PSPs.



