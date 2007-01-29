Vista users to get free Wi-Fi in the US

Vista users will be able to get free Wi-Fi access for 90 days

Consumers buying Windows Vista after it launches tomorrow will get 90 days of free Wi-Fi access at select US locations.

Participating US companies include Borders, Starbucks, various airports, select Hyatt hotels and resorts, and the airline clubs of American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines and US Airways.