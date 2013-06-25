What's this, pick on Spotify day? Sony Music Unlimited goes offline on iOS

Spotify was seemingly under siege from tech's big guns today, following Sony's decision to retool its iOS app to battle the music streaming leader.

On the same day Microsoft confirmed it would be rolling out Xbox Music on the web to take on Spotify's own browser-based service, Sony announced it intended to match Spotify on iOS devices.

The Music Unlimited app, like its Android equivalent, will soon give subscribers access to offline playlists for the first time.

That particular feature has been one of Spotify's most enduring features, allowing subscribers to store up to 3,333 songs for playback when they're away for an internet connection or are on a limited data plan.

HQ Audio coming too

Version 1.3 of the app, which will go live "very soon" according to the official Sony Entertainment Network blog, also brings 320Kbps streams, which matches Spotify's highest playback quality.

Sony said the app has been submitted to Apple and is waiting for approval. You can check out the new features in the video below.