Trending

Silver Lake to invest Rs 7,500 cr in Reliance Retail -- here's why

By

Jio Platforms-like strategy

(Image credit: Reliance Industries)

It was always on the cards.

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has announced today that Silver Lake will invest  Rs 7,500  crore  ($1.02 billion) into it. This  marks  the  second  billion  dollar  investment  by  Silver  Lake  in  a  Reliance  Industries subsidiary after the $1.35 billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.  

This  investment  values RRVL at an equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis, Reliance said in a statement.

Reliance  Retail  is the country's largest and fastest  growing  retail  business  serving  close  to  640  million  footfalls  across  its 12,000 stores nationwide.

Reliance's two-pronged strategy

This investment comes on the back of Reliance Retail picking a stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group.

This deal is important as Reliance Retail is expanding its retail business to combat the challenge of Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Reliance's strategy is two pronged. While it is strengthening Reliance Retail's brick and mortar shops, which, in turn, will then lend an important arm to JioMart, Reliance's recently launched e-commerce platform. 

Reliance Retail is in line to get a few more big-ticket investments, and is planning a Jio Platforms like strategy which has managed to lure major tech companies like Facebook and Google to put money on it. 

It may be recalled that addressing shareholders at Reliance Industries' 43rd annual general meeting recently, Mukesh Ambani had said "Reliance Retail has received strong interest from strategic and financial investors."

Why is Silver Lake investing in Reliance Retail?

Reliance Retail, through its new commerce strategy, has started a digitalization of small and unorganised merchants. It says it is committed to expanding the network to over 20 million of these merchants, helping them benefit from the use of technology tools and efficient supply chain infrastructure.

Since tech is set to play a big role in Reliance Retail's plan, Silver Lake, which understands both technology and Reliance, is back for investment.

As Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver  Lake, said, “We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Reliance with this investment. Mukesh Ambani and his team at Reliance have created an outstanding world leader in retail  and  technology." 

The success of JioMart in such a  short  time  span,  especially  while  India,  along  with  the  rest  of  the  world,  battles  the COVID-19  pandemic,  is  truly  unprecedented,  and  the  most  exciting  growth  phase has just  begun. Reliance’s  New  Commerce  strategy  could  become  the  disruptor  of  this decade, he added.

For his part, Mukesh  Ambani,  Chairman  and Managing   Director,   Reliance   Industries,  said,  “I  am  delighted  to  extend  our relationship  with  Silver  Lake  to  our  transformational  efforts  of  building  an inclusive partnership  with  millions  of  small  merchants .  We  believe  technology  will  be  key  to bringing the much-needed transformation in this sector so that various constituents of the retail ecosystem can collaborate to build inclusive growth platforms.”

Going forward, it is said, investors in Jio Platforms will be given the opportunity to invest in Reliance Retail, too.

See more tech news