Should I buy the Samsung HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar?

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The bottom line: Is your TV's audio sounding a bit weak? Want to beef up that bass? Fill your living room with sound by picking up the Samsung HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar, which can blast out tracks with 160W of power – and an additional 140W from its wireless subwoofer.

Enhancing vocal frequencies, it provides an exceptionally crisp and clear sound when tuning in to your favourite streaming service. You can choose from six preset sound modes to enhance your viewing experience, whether you're watching the football, listening to music, or putting on your favourite film.

Pros: Optimised for vocal clarity, wireless subwoofer for easy placement

Cons: A soundbar will never replace full 5.1 sound

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Sound Bar: Everything you need to know

Sound quality

The Samsung HW-K450 2.1 Sound Bar and subwoofer, like all in its range, produces the illusion of surround sound. The subwoofer elevates sound elements and changes them up to match the mode that you’ve set. For example, switch on movie mode and dialogue has said to have been made clearer while additional bass has been added to enhance dramatic scenes.

With three advanced audio features including Crystal Sound Pro and Surround sound expansion, you are free to work the system until you find your personal sound preferences.

The Sound Bar

The sound bar forms the hub of the system and is, contrary to the product name, wired up to your TV/DVD player via HDMI to enhance your favourite shows and films. When Samsung refer to the wireless sound bar, they are referring to its bluetooth capabilities, which means you can connect your phone or handheld device for some background music.

The Subwoofer

The subwoofer is the other wireless element of this speaker set, which means it can be conveniently placed anywhere within your lounge. It's worth noting that many people who are hard of hearing choose to purchase a system that can separate speech from other sounds to make deciphering favourite films much easier.

If you want to make a true feature out of your entertainment system, Samsung have also designed a rear speaker system that works alongside the sound bar and the subwoofer to enhance the cinematic experience.

What else do you need to know?

If you have an Android phone, you can download an app which allows you to manage your sound system. From waking up the required devices to easily playing your favourite tunes, this is a great bonus for anyone who buys the set. Included in the box, you’ll receive a sound bar, a wall mounting kit, cables and a manual so you can design your own sound system as you wish.

If you like the idea of this sound system, check out the latest deals further up this page.