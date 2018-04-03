Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro update adds some clever fitness tricks

A new update has released for the Samsung Gear Fit 2 and Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro that brings several new features and user interface adjustments to the wearables.

The most notable inclusions here are the new weight management and fitness program functions. Managing weight is one of the more difficult aspects of getting fit and this implementation looks to help by counting calories, not as a means to drive you crazy, but to simply hit your marks.

Speaking on the fitness program, a feature we also saw hit the nearly three year-old Samsung Gear S2 , this syncs the wearable up with your phone or TV, which can display a bunch of free video exercises for you to jump into.

Even more refinements

Not just what these fitness trackers can perform, but also how they display pertinent fitness info has been improved. Samsung notes that the workout screen that you see during an activity is now easier to read, featuring a customizable batch of data that can display info that’s more friendly at-a-glance.

Another cool feature that fitness enthusiasts will certainly get use out of is multi-workout, allowing you to string activities together so that you don’t have to stop moving – the wearable will automatically segue to the next workout.

Samsung’s commitment to improve on its wearable products has been nothing short of impressive. Already in prime position compared to the competition at its price bracket, an update like this only stands to make great wearables even better. Not just that, it makes the wait for the Samsung Gear Fit 3 a bit easier.