Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant could launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant could launch soon in India. The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition was launched in India back in October 2020. The support page for the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE 5G is already live on Samsung’s India website.

On the site, the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been listed with “SM-G781B/DS” model number where DS represents Dual SIM. The model number is slightly different from the S20 FE 4G variant(SM-G780FZBN). While the support page doesn’t reveal anything about the device, it hints that the launch of the phone not too far in India.

The device was also spotted on the BIS certification site with the same “SM-G781B” model number. Just like the Samsung site, the BIS database doesn’t offer any information about the phone.

The 5G variant is already available other markets such as the US, UK, and more. The only major between the 4G and 5G variants is the processor. While the Indian variant is powered by Exynos 990 SoC, the 5G variant is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. Currently, the Galaxy S20 FE in India is priced at Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs

Samsung S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Infinity-O display’s resolution is 2,400 x 1,080. The display also houses an optical fingerprint scanner and it is also IP68 water-resistance makes the cut too.

Currently, the Indian variant of the S20 FE is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset. The 5G variant is expected to pack in Snapdragon 865 as the same also powers the US variant of the S20 FE. The S20 FE comes in two variants both with 8GB of RAM and with up to 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

It follows the matte finish design that was popularized by the Note 20 series and is available in a bevvy of fresh colours. The colour options include Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Red and Cloud White. The back is made of polycarbonate “glasstic”, with the cameras residing in a large housing towards the corner. There’s a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter.

The battery on the S20 FE is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 25W fast charging. There is also fast wireless charging and USB PD standard support. It runs on Samsung's OneUI skin based on Android 10 out of the box but, Samsung has already rolled out Android 11 for the S20 FE in India.

